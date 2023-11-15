US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,620 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Chevron worth $330,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,191. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

