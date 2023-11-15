US Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 5,433,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,275,114. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.