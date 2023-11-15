US Financial Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,630 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.