US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 3.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 167,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,143. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

