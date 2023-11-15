US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFIV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,654. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $901.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.