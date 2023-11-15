US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,759. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

