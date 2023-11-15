US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 398,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 276,146 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 82,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 278,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,868. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

