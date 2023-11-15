US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 43,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 284,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.04.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.