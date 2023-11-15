Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Position Increased by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for 2.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.11% of Valaris worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 117,696.2% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 588,481 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. 234,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,417. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

