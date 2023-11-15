Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $15.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.