VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

