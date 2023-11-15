Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.
VSGX stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,576 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
