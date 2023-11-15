Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $319,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,847. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
