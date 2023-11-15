Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 1.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.97. 9,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $197.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $170.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

