Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 162,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 79,588 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,185,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,138,000 after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 1,927,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

