Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

