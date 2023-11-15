Verasity Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $83.55 million and $40.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

