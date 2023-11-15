Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,588 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vertex Energy worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,361,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTNR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

VTNR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 1,195,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

