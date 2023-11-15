Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $128,052.70 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,325,879.30.

Vertex Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of VERX stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

