Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.44% from the company’s previous close.

Vesuvius Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 409.40 ($5.03). The stock had a trading volume of 359,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 418.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 682.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 366.20 ($4.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.20 ($5.81).

Insider Activity at Vesuvius

In related news, insider Patrick André acquired 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £24,209.92 ($29,730.96). 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

