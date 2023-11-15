VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIA optronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIA optronics stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in VIA optronics were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics Stock Performance

VIAO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 5,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.