Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,665. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

