Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 140,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,250. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

