Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 21,771,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,112,154. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

