Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.
3M Stock Performance
NYSE MMM traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. 1,251,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $131.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
