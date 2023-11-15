Vipshop’s (VIPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.