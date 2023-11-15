Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 31.1% in October

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,878 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 167,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 96,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

ACV remained flat at $19.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,306. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

