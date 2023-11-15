Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,083 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 4.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 1,262,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

