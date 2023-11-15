Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.90 ($1.34).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.69 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 72,409,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,863,695. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 220.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.82.

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.