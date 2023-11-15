Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.90 ($1.34).

Get Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.69 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 72,409,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,863,695. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 220.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.82.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.