Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.90 ($1.34).
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
