Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares trading hands.

Volt Information Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOLT. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

