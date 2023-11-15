Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $53.07 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $195.37 million and $53.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00018421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,757.67 or 1.00039584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004157 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.4146202 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $43,633,252.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

