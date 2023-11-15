Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $223.44. 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.