Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $5.95 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 12,201,982 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.