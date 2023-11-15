Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5011 per share on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 25,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,931. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.