Waterloo Brewing (TSE:BRB) Trading Down 1.1%

Waterloo Brewing Company (TSE:BRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company has a market cap of C$127.78 million and a PE ratio of 41.98.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

