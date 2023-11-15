Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TriNet Group (TNET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) recently:

11/14/2023 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2023 – TriNet Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2023 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2023 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/26/2023 – TriNet Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/26/2023 – TriNet Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – TriNet Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – TriNet Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,917.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,667. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $392,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,409,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

