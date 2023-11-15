Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TriNet Group (TNET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) recently:
- 11/14/2023 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/7/2023 – TriNet Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/6/2023 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/26/2023 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/26/2023 – TriNet Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 10/26/2023 – TriNet Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – TriNet Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – TriNet Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
TriNet Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at TriNet Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $392,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,409,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TriNet Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.