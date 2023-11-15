Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 81.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,925 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Welltower stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. 912,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

