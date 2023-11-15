Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,703. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.