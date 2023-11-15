Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,703. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

