Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 198,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.