Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 125,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.