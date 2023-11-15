Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 10,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,578. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

