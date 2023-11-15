Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 10,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,578. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
