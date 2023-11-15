Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Western Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 167,080 shares.
Western Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17.
About Western Resources
Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Resources
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.