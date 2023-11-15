Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,632 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,196,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,557,803. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

