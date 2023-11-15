Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,893 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $3,545,000. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $667,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $973.51. 640,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $401.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $503.14 and a one year high of $981.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $832.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

