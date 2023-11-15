Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,219 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,710 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. 2,674,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.