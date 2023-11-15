Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,535 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

CL stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.