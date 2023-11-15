Westpac Banking Corp Sells 428,080 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428,080 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,848,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,031 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 592,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 207,728 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

REXR traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 605,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,187. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

