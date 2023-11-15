Westpac Banking Corp Sells 61,577 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,577 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

NYSE:ESS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.11. The stock had a trading volume of 111,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

