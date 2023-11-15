Westpac Banking Corp Sells 888,542 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,542 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,424,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,370,000 after purchasing an additional 284,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. 983,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,375. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

