William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

AUTL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 168,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,506. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $697.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

